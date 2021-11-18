Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Market Cap Achieves $911,986.59

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.89 or 0.00006927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $911,986.59 and $69,776.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00070290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00093254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.39 or 0.07144606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,514.88 or 1.00657613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.