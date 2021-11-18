Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of SCVL traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 496,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,570. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $46.21.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.32%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,121 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Shoe Carnival worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 35.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.