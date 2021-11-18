Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CMCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 243 ($3.17) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £708.14 million and a PE ratio of 3.97. CMC Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 226.74 ($2.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 284.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 397.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

In related news, insider David Fineberg bought 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £306 ($399.79).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

