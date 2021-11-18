Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Grows By 190.0%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the October 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.1 days.

Shares of TGOPF remained flat at $$19.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

