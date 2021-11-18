Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Grows By 190.0%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the October 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.1 days.
Shares of TGOPF remained flat at $$19.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.79.
About 3i Group
