Short Interest in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Drops By 44.8%

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the October 14th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accelerate Acquisition by 52.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AAQC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,012. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. Accelerate Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

