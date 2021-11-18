Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Declines By 49.7%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the October 14th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have commented on ACGBY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

ACGBY opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $26.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agricultural Bank of China will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

