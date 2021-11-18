Short Interest in Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Increases By 400.0%

Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:AMNC opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Amincor has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.
About Amincor
