Short Interest in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Rises By 290.6%

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 290.6% from the October 14th total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRIV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRIV opened at $9.78 on Thursday. B Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 25.90, a quick ratio of 25.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

