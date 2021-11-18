Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Drops By 39.6%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,670,000 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the October 14th total of 52,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 34,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 38,004,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,176,119. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

