Short Interest in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Decreases By 35.1%

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the October 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:BSKY opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSKY. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

