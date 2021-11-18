Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Decreases By 50.0%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
Biglari stock traded down $9.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $711.00. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 173. Biglari has a 1 year low of $250.50 and a 1 year high of $674.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $810.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $816.62.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
