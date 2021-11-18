Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Decreases By 50.0%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Biglari stock traded down $9.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $711.00. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 173. Biglari has a 1 year low of $250.50 and a 1 year high of $674.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $810.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $816.62.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($33.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.08 million during the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

