Short Interest in China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Drops By 80.0%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CFEIY opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. China Feihe has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Get China Feihe alerts:

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, including raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, adult goat milk powder, and soybean powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.