Short Interest in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Rises By 88.2%

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the October 14th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of HGSH stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. China HGS Real Estate has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $31.82 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

