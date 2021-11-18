Short Interest in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Expands By 420.9%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 420.9% from the October 14th total of 205,400 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NYSEAMERICAN CPHI opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.20. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.63.
China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%.
China Pharma Company Profile
China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.