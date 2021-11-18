Short Interest in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Expands By 420.9%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 420.9% from the October 14th total of 205,400 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CPHI opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.20. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.63.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in China Pharma by 1,015.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 122,221 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of China Pharma by 1,366.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 268,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 249,845 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Pharma by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 213,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

