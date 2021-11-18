Short Interest in CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Increases By 201.6%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 201.6% from the October 14th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 576.0 days.

CTTOF stock remained flat at $$4.95 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

