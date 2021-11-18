Short Interest in Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Increases By 200.0%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EQFN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. Equitable Financial has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. Through its subsidiary Equitable Bank, it provides personal and business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Agricultural, Residential Real Estate, and Other. Equitable Financial was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, NE.

