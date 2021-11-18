Short Interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Rises By 91.4%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the October 14th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter valued at $1,825,000. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its holdings in Femasys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter valued at $487,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Femasys in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Femasys alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Femasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Femasys stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Femasys has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Femasys will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.