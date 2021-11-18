Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Drops By 48.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the October 14th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ FTXL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $78.77.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.