Short Interest in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declines By 48.0%

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the October 14th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.17. 44,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

