Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Drops By 67.3%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the October 14th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

GURE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 8.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 million, a PE ratio of 128.93 and a beta of 0.58. Gulf Resources has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GURE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gulf Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gulf Resources by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

