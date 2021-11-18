Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Decreases By 43.7%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the October 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BSMP stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

