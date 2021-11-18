Short Interest in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Declines By 60.6%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,910. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.
