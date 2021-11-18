Short Interest in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Declines By 60.6%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,910. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIZ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 397.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

