Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Drops By 59.4%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the October 14th total of 957,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,015,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after buying an additional 11,010,080 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,577,000 after buying an additional 4,622,353 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,289,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,183,000 after buying an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,151,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,705,000 after buying an additional 934,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.96. 836,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,125. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $54.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

