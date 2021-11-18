Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Declines By 36.3%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the October 14th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,554,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.