Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declines By 38.0%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the October 14th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

HPS stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 36,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,446. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.