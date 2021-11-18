Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Drops By 41.3%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the October 14th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JSDA remained flat at $$1.01 during trading on Thursday. 63,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Jones Soda has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Jones Soda at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

