Short Interest in MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Rises By 61.0%

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the October 14th total of 708,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MKTW stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.44. 2,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,677. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.
About MarketWise
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
