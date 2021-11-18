Short Interest in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Expands By 133.5%

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 133.5% from the October 14th total of 432,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MGTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.80. 6,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,820. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $880.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 391.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. Research analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $520,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $26,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $762,291. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 103.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

