Short Interest in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Grows By 80.0%

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ METX opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

