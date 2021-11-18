Short Interest in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Decreases By 50.0%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:TAP.A traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 256. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.14. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $80.00.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

