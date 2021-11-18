Short Interest in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Decreases By 50.0%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:TAP.A traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 256. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.14. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $80.00.
About Molson Coors Brewing
Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.