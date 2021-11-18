Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Drops By 68.2%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the October 14th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
EDD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.86. 127,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,487. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
