Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Drops By 68.2%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the October 14th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EDD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.86. 127,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,487. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after buying an additional 832,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,771,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 287,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 243,855 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 238,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,855 shares in the last quarter.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

