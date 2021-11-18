Short Interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Declines By 52.6%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 438,200 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the October 14th total of 923,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

ONTX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.08. 7,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,791. The company has a market cap of $64.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,294.27% and a negative return on equity of 74.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.