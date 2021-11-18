Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Expands By 160.4%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 160.4% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ORZCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,842. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
