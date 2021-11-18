Short Interest in Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Drops By 49.1%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the October 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTRUF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. 6,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,298. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Petrus Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

