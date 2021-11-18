Short Interest in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Drops By 37.1%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 621,600 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the October 14th total of 988,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PolyMet Mining by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PolyMet Mining by 773.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 94,612 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PolyMet Mining by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

PLM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 92,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.58. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

