Short Interest in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Expands By 383.2%

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 383.2% from the October 14th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QK. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Q&K International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q&K International Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q&K International Group by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Q&K International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Q&K International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

Shares of Q&K International Group stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72. Q&K International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.