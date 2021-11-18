Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Decreases By 79.1%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the October 14th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RDEIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Eléctrica Corporación has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.