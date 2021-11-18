Short Interest in Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Increases By 76.9%

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of REVXF opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99. Revenio Group Oyj has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $75.50.
About Revenio Group Oyj
Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Revenio Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revenio Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.