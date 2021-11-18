Short Interest in Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Increases By 76.9%

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of REVXF opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99. Revenio Group Oyj has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

Get Revenio Group Oyj alerts:

About Revenio Group Oyj

Revenio Group Oyj is a globally operating health technology, which engages in the detection of glaucoma, osteoporosis, skin cancer, and asthma. It operates through the Revenio Health Tech segment, which designs, manufactures, and sales tonometers and bone density measurement devices. The company is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Revenio Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revenio Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.