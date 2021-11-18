Short Interest in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Grows By 109.1%

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 881,000 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the October 14th total of 421,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

NASDAQ RUSHA traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $55.93. 577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $862,507.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,132. 12.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

