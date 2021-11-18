Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Decreases By 66.1%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the October 14th total of 223,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.4 days.

Shares of SHPMF remained flat at $$1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

