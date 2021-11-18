Short Interest in The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Grows By 425.3%

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 425.3% from the October 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:TMAC opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. Music Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Music Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Athanor Capital LP increased its stake in Music Acquisition by 13.3% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Music Acquisition in the third quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition during the first quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

