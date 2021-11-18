Short Interest in Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Expands By 83.3%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the October 14th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 220.0 days.

OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $35.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WKRCF. Warburg Research raised Wacker Neuson to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wacker Neuson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

