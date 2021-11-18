Shravan Goli Sells 1,260 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $45,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Shravan Goli sold 17,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $608,940.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Shravan Goli sold 17,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $562,530.00.

COUR stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,946. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $28,700,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.