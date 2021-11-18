Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $19.85

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.85, but opened at $19.18. Similarweb shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 469 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,712,000. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,231,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,720,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Similarweb by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 894,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 244,443 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,794,000. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Company Profile (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

