Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.17 Million

Brokerages expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to announce sales of $11.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.24 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $10.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $51.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 million to $51.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $62.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

SLP stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $433,299.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,430,831 shares in the company, valued at $197,925,220.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at $309,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 24.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 30.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

