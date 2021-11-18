Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OMIC) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 23rd

Singular Genomics Systems’ (NASDAQ:OMIC) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, November 23rd. Singular Genomics Systems had issued 10,200,000 shares in its IPO on May 27th. The total size of the offering was $224,400,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $33.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.