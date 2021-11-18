Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SUIC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 9,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,545. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. engages in the development of business. It aims to focus on the technology and block chain related businesses. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

