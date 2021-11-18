Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SUIC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 9,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,545. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile
