SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Alexander Otto Sells 2,062,102 Shares

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 47.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

