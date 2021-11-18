Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Short Interest Down 74.2% in October

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the October 14th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.71. 8,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,836. Skydeck Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYA. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $854,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

