Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $501.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will report sales of $501.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $509.80 million and the lowest is $493.50 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $377.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,571,000 after buying an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,535. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

